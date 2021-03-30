WATCH: The craziest basketball dunk you will EVER see!

This is quite possibly the craziest basketball dunk you will EVER see! Enjoy the incredible action first and then we will add a bit of context.

The crazy skater dunking the ball after an almost sheer drop to build up speed is Canadian Rob Worling.

He is an Ice Cross Downhill racer so travelling fast and doing dangerous things on ice comes naturally to him.

Like many others, his season was cancelled so instead of making banana bread, he built this insane track in Ottawa to dunk the basketball.

Fair play considering many of us can't even stand up when we put the ice skates on!