Louth senator welcomes plan to transform our rural communities and boost jobs

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, has welcomed the publication of the Government’s “Our Rural Future” - the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

The policy reflects the unprecedented change in living and working patterns during COVID-19 and the significant opportunities this presents for rural communities – from remote working and revitalising our town centres to job creation, developing a green economy and enhancing our outdoor amenities.

Senator McGreehan commented: “This is a new dawn for rural Ireland.

"In many parts of our country rural Ireland has been neglected over the past number of years. Whilst the flashy world of city living and big industries, of banking, pharma, tech is generally city based, the heart of our Irish economy is in rural Ireland. Small and medium businesses, our farming community, and our agrifood industry.

“It is necessary that as we look to any future plans that we look to our country as a society, a community not as an economy. If we look after our society, our community, I am in no doubt that the economy will be looked after.

“This policy needs to be resourced, infrastructure, water, sewerage, broadband, walkways, transport, healthcare all need to be funded. The support for smaller schools is welcome, however rural housing needs to be permitted in order to thrive and strive.

“I congratulate the Department of Rural Affairs and Community Development on this tremendous strategy and all those stakeholders who have been part of working on this ambitious and transformative plan.”