Motorist caught in Dundalk driving at 183km/h on national Slow Down Day

A driver was caught be gardai travelling at 183km/h on the motorway in Dundalk on national 'Slow down Day'.

National ‘Slow Down Day’ was held over a 24-hour period between 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 150,605 vehicles and detected 994 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One driver was caught travelling at 183km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 in Dunmahon, Dundalk.

Speaking following the awareness campaign Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon Roads Policing Bureau said: "It is concerning that despite advanced warning and our widely circulated appeals to slow down that a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit.

"In the course of the campaign we detected a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit”.

Another motorist was driving at 155Km/h in a 120Km/h Zone in Louth.

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon continued: "If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road-user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, unfortunately the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality.

"I would like to thank our partners the RSA and TII for their co-operation / assistance in the campaign, and GoSafe who carry out speed enforcement on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

"Of course I would also like to thank the majority of those who continue to travel within the speed limits. I would reiterate once again that this appeal to slow down is not only for one day, but for every day. #SpeedKills

"We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users".