Funding for technology gateway at Dundalk IT

The Government has approved funding of over €300,000 to launch the region's first technology gateway at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar announced last week funding of €338,000 to establish the new Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateway for the North-East in DkIT.

The new Technology Gateway will bring together industry and academia in collaboration to work on projects within a certain area of specialisation.

The new Centre for Renewable Energy at Dundalk IT (CREDIT) Technology Gateway is focused on energy efficiency and optimisation and will look at how companies can make both their products and their manufacturing operations as energy efficient as possible.



The initial funding of €338,000 for two years will allow DkIT to establish and staff the Gateway and with a view to joining the other 15 Gateways in reapplying for funding for a further five years, when a new programme is announced.



