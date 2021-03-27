Upcoming events at Dundalk library

the doors of Dundalk library may be closed due to lockdown but they are busy behind the scenes hosting online events.

Here are Louth County library's upcoming virtual events.

Parenting with Patience with Dr Mary O’Kane on Thursday 8th of April at 7pm.

In this workshop participants learn how to frame behaviour management in a positive way with practical advice on how to use connection to help parent with patience.

To book your place email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Five Ways to Wellbeing During Tough Times on Thursday 15th of April at 7pm with Mental Health Ireland.

The workshop will explore how much time we spend every day looking after our mental health and how having an improved understanding will help us look after our wellbeing during Covid 19.

As numbers are limited booking is essential to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie