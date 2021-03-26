Dundalk library offering free seeds as part of Grow It Yourself scheme

Louth County Library has joined the Grow It Foward campaign to help people grow their own food at home as part of a new drive aimed at encouraging healthy eating.

The Grow it Forward campaign by Grow It Yourself (GIY), in partnership with Healthy Ireland and Libraries Ireland, are giving free food-growing kits to budding green-fingered gardeners to encourage them to grow their own vegetables.

The Dundalk library is giving away free food-growing packs that includes seeds for beetroot, carrots, salad leaves, peas, and tomatoes as well as guides on growing them and a postcard and gift tags to help share them.

The project is primarily being aimed at novice growers but anyone can become involved .

People are being encouraged to use containers, buckets, even cracked cups to grow their seeds in, be creative !

The idea is the share your seedlings , ideas or produce with nine other people .. hence grow it forward.

People are being encouraged to grow their own vegetables and even submit photos of their progress on the Grow it Forward /Grow it yourself website .

So get those wellies on and get growing !!

The Grow it forward campaign was launched nationally on the 23rd March .

It forms part of the National Keep Well campaign and is being run in collaboration with among others Karen O Donoghue from the programme GROW , Cook Eat which is now entering its 3rd series on RTE and Healthy Ireland .

Kits will be available from Louth County Library just register your details at the libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel 0429353190 and your kit will be posted out to you .

All are welcome and non library members can avail of the opportunity for free online membership .