Pupils present donation to Dundalk charity Rainbows

Sixth Class from Bellurgan National School were delighted to welcome Peter Rooney, Rainbows Dundalk, to school recently to present him with a donation of €475 following their recent fundraiser.

The class used their entrepreneurial skills to tie dye plain masks and sell them on making a profit.

Rainbows is a free, voluntary service for children and young people experiencing loss following bereavement and parental separation.

"We commend their work and were delighted to make this contribution to a charity who are very active in the Dundalk and surrounding area", Principal Dermot McCoy said.