Concerns about surge in surrendered dogs in Dundalk needing rehomed after lockdown

Concerns have been raised that there will be a surge of dogs needing to be rehomed after Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Councillors have enquired if there are plans in place to deal with the expected increase of people surrendering dogs they got during lockdown after restrictions are eased and they return to work.

During lockdown, the adoption and purchase of puppies and dogs soared as more people decided to use the time at home to get a pet and spend time with it.

Councillor Marianne Butler enquired at last week’s Louth County Council meeting if there was a plan in place for the local authority and the pound in town to work with Dundalk Dog Rescue and the LSPCA to ensure surrendered pets will be rehomed once lockdown ends.

Cllr Butler said: “There has been an increase in people purchasing and adopting dogs as they are at home and they can care for them and they are great company for a whole range of people.

“But when we are post Covid peoples’ circumstances may change, and they may no longer be able to look after their dogs.

“I am wondering if the pound is thinking ahead to 12 months-time, when people are surrendering dogs unfortunately, about how to get these dogs rehomed to suitable houses where you are matching the temperament of the dog with the household it is going into.

“Is there a plan to work with Dundalk Dog Rescue and the LSPCA to make sure we do our best because there could be a huge increase in dogs needing to be rehomed in the foreseeable future.”

Councillor Emma Coffey also highlighted that there has been an increase of people getting dogs during the pandemic and called for plans to deal with the expected surge in them being returned to pounds once restrictions are lifted.