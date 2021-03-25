Dundalk pupils get planting for National Tree Week

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Secondary School played their part for National Tree Week.

Pupils at the school planted over twenty Oak, Adler and Cherry trees on the grounds of the school in town.

Principal Thomas Sharkey said: "The park beside us bears the name of ‘Clarke’s Forest’ which once stood here, it’s nice to be able to ensure there will still be lots of trees near the site.

"We’re also encouraging our students, on site and remote, to get outside and take part in the Tree Week National Photography Competition.

"Students are asked to take a photo of a tree they love, fill out the online entry form and confirm why this tree is their favourite.

"The winning photos get put into an online gallery on the Tree Council of Ireland and on our school bulletins. ‘

National Tree Week takes place from March 21st to March 27th.

It is an initiative of the Tree Council of Ireland with the support of Coillte, and encourages people to be proud of our trees; to learn about their folklore and their practical applications and to appreciate how important a healthy and diverse tree stock is particularly given increasing concerns regarding Climate.

County Councils can make trees from the Tree Council of Ireland available to various groups, organisations and schools throughout the County to plant in their locality.

The mix of trees available are Common and Silver Birch, Oak, Scots Pine and Alder.





