Louth County Council launch initiative to boost local businesses

Louth County Council is one of eight local authorities from either side of the border which came together today, Wednesday, to launch the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor in response to challenges facing the region, which have been identified by a joint report from Dublin City University and Ulster University.

The report, The Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor: Current Profile, Potential for Recovery & Opportunities for Cooperation, states that this is an opportune time to create a north-south Economic Corridor given the challenges the region faces as it comes to terms with the impact of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Dolores Minogue, said: “This is a great opportunity for local business to grow and expand, to establish key sector areas, and for all involved to collaborate and to use the Corridor to drive economic development both in the region and nationally.”

In 2018, the eight Councils located along the Corridor and the two Universities came together to work collectively to find ways of realising the potential benefits of further development of the Corridor.

This led to the establishment of a Partnership Steering Group made up of the eight Council Chief Executives and the Presidents of the two universities who committed to meeting quarterly.

The Steering Group’s immediate objective is to leverage the network’s resources in areas which can have a positive impact and add significant value to the economic development of the region at a time of great economic and social uncertainty.

A working group of local government and university staff was subsequently formed and tasked with developing a series of cooperative initiatives and projects to begin to realise this objective.

The report published on Wednesday is the first output of their collective work over the past three years.

Following the launch and the publication of the Report, the next step will be to establishing working governance structures which will balance oversight and day to day activity.

Oversight will be provided by an Oversight and Governance Board.

Councillors Hugh Conlon, Seán Kelly and Fiachra MacRaghnaill will represent Louth County Council on the Oversight and Governance Board.

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said: “Louth County Council is delighted to be a part of the launch of the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Project today.

"Louth, having an established Memorandum of Understanding and good working relationship with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, can clearly see how cooperation, support and working together benefits all.

"We are invested in, and look forward to, working with all involved in this project to set and deliver strategic objectives which will ultimately benefit everyone in the corridor.”



