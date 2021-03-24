New Deputy Principal appointed at Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer

Mark Flanagan has been appointed to the position of Deputy Principal at Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer.

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) said they are delighted to announce Mr Flanagan's appointment.

As a Deputy Principal within the LMETB Schools Directorate, Mark will also have the collegial support of the Senior Management teams in LMETB’s other eighteen Post Primary schools, four Community National Schools, two PLC colleges and the Centre for European Schooling in Dunshaughlin.

Mark holds an Undergraduate Degree in Science and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the role, Mark has worked in St. Oliver’s Community College since 1996 as a teacher of Maths and Science.

Mark has significant experience and expertise in the areas of School Leadership and Management, Positive Behaviour Management, curriculum and timetable planning, supervision and substitution, student retention and attainment and monitoring and tracking student performance.

Mark looks forward to bringing this experience and expertise to his new leadership and management role at Scoil Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer.

Mark recognises the link between high quality teaching, learning and assessment methods and student attendance, retention, achievement and attainment and he is committed to supporting and promoting student attendance, teacher professional development, staff and student voice and wellbeing and student supports at the school.

Mark has particular interest in student attainment and progression, the use of Digital Technologies in teaching and learning and promoting literacy and numeracy initiatives and he looks forward to working with the learning community of Scoil Uí Mhuirí to enhance the range of co-curricular and extra - curricular activities at the school.

LMETB schools receive considerable support, guidance and direction from the Director of Schools and within the Organisation, Support and Development Directorate, LMETB Schools and Colleges avail of a range of supports including Human Resources, Buildings, ICT, Finance and Corporate and Education Services.

This network of support at Head Office level supports the work of the LMETB Board in ensuring that all LMETB schools/colleges/centres are compliant in the areas of Corporate Governance.

Mark looks forward to engaging with personnel in these sections of LMETB over the coming weeks as he plans for transition to his new leadership role within LMETB.