Water supply disruptions expected in Louth this week as work carried out

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential works securing the water supply for customers across County Louth.

Customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption to their supply this week while works are ongoing;

Customers in Knock Shee Avenue, Blackrock and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Tuesday 23 March, between 9:00am and 6:00 pm due to essential hydrant works.

Customers in Drumcashel, Castlebellingham and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods tomorrow, Wednesday 24 March, between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due hydrant repair works.

Customers in Pearse Park, Drogheda and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods tomorrow, Wednesday 24 March, between 9:00am and 6:00pm due to leak repair works.

Customers in Mullanstown, Ardee and surrounding areas may experience discoloured water, low water pressure and/or outages for short periods on Thursday 25 March and Friday 26 March between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due to leak detection works.

It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

