Dundalk musicians and actors encouraged to apply for Live Performance Support Scheme

The €25m Live Performance Support Scheme 2021 is now open for applications for musicians, actors, crew and technicians.

Key features of the Live Performance Support Scheme include:

Support live performances that will occur on or before 30th September 2021.

Support the creation of employment and wellbeing opportunities in the culture and creative industries and the generation of high-quality artistic output.

Scheme is aimed at commercial venues, producers and promoters in the live entertainment sector (e.g. music, entertainment and theatre).

Awards will range from €10k upwards.

Senator McGahon aid he was delighted to see that the Live Performance Support Scheme 2021 was now opened for applications.

“This enhanced scheme is very welcome news for this sector and will hopefully provide job opportunities for thousands of artists, crew and support staff” said Senator McGahon.

It is important that support is provided to this sector for the continued production of high-quality artistic output.

The pilot phase of this scheme provided thousands of days of employment to actors, musicians, crews and technicians when at that time no other opportutnies were available.

Senator McGahon said that it is really important now to support wellbeing and employment opportunities in the live performance sector.

Applications are now invited for this scheme. Application forms, guidance on the application process and further information can be found on the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

The closing date for applications is 14th April 2021 at 1pm.

“This is a welcome enhancement of this scheme which will assist this very hard-hit sector which has been impacted effectively from the beginning of the lockdown back in March 2020” Senator McGahon said.