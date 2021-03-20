Dundalk library's upcoming virtual events

Louth County Library continues to be busy behind closed doors with a range of online activities.

Here are their upcoming virtual events:

Volunteering - A Stepping Stone To Employment, Wednesday 24th of March at 11am.

This online workshop will be delivered by Louth Volunteer Centre as part of the Work Matters at the library series.

The Dundalk library is also hosting a Zoom workshop on Feeding Your Children and Yourself- Saturday 27th of March at 12 noon with Nutritionist – Foodee Denise Wogan

The Healthy Ireland event will focus on healthy meal planning for all the family with tasty food choices and practical tips that make healthy eating interesting and easy.

To book your place on either virtual event email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie