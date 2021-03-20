Dundalk Gaelcholáiste holding public meeting for those interested in attending the new school



Following swiftly on from the Minister of Education's approval of a gaelcholáiste to open in Dundalk, the school patron, An Foras Pátrúnachta (AFP) and the Principal of Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, Maedhbh Daltún, have arranged a public meeting on zoom for parents and children potentially interested in Irish medium education to present the school and answer questions.

The meeting is to held on Zoom on Thursday 25th March 7pm to 8pm.

The Zoom link for those interested in attending is

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83910241309

Meeting ID: 839 1024 1309

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keb51sbh3v--



