Online skincare and make-up advice for Louth cancer patients as part ‘Feel like you again’ initiative

Cancer patients across Louth can access free support to manage visible side effects of cancer treatment and ‘Feel like you again’.

Daffodil Day, proudly supported by Boots, takes place on Friday 26 March.

As part of Boots Ireland’s partnership with the Irish Cancer Society, Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors are specifically trained to offer additional support to those with cancer, by providing individual make up and skincare advice to help patients to look and feel more like themselves again.

The free service is available from the comfort of patient’s homes as a virtual consultation via phone or video.

Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in Louth can book an appointment free of charge online. Each session takes approx 20 minutes and are available to book Monday through to Sunday. To book a free consultation at a time that suits, visit: https://www.boots.ie/no7/no7- book-an-appointment

If you or anyone you know is impacted by a cancer diagnosis, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone: 1800 200 700

To get involved with Daffodil Day, visit cancer.ie/Daffodilday

