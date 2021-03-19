Education Minister gives go-ahead for Dundalk Gaelcholáiste

Minister for Education Norma Foley has approved a new Gaelcholáiste for Dundalk.

The Department of Education sanctioned the establishment of a satellite campus in Dundalk of Balbriggan’s Coláiste Ghlór na Mara.

The satellite campus will be established at Muirhevnamór Community Centre from September 2021.

The new satellite school will come under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta which is patron of Coláiste Ghlór na Mara.

The pilot project will last for five years after which it will be reviewed.

Parents have had a lengthy campaign to secure an Irish medium secondary school for the town.