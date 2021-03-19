Dundalk schools encouraged to apply for funding to ensure pupils can safely walk and cycle

Fianna Fáil Senator and Seanad Spokesperson on Children, Erin McGreehan has warmly welcomed the launch of the Safe Routes To School (SRTS) Programme, which is open to all schools in Ireland for active travel funding and delivery.

The Louth Senator commented: “I welcome this announcement which is another commitment in the Programme for government.

“Encouraging increased levels of active travel has huge importance in moving to a more sustainable and healthier society.”

Senator McGreehan added: “I encourage schools to look to this and apply for the funding for safer travel.”

The programme is an initiative of the Department of Transport and supported by the Department of Education.

It will be operated by the Green-Schools Programme in partnership with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the local authorities.

The Safe Routes To School Programme is designed to encourage as many pupils and students as possible in primary and post-primary schools to walk and cycle.

It has three aims:

To accelerate the delivery of walking/scooting and cycling infrastructure on key access routes to schools.

To provide “front of school” treatments which will enhance access to your school grounds.

To expand the amount of bike parking available at schools.