Masterplan for Dundalk's St Nicholas Quarter regeneration

Louth County Council has laid out what improvements will be made thanks to the €7.5 million funding for the regeneration of Dundalk's St Nicholas Quarter, including the main objectives of the project.

“It will build on the recently completed Clanbrassil Street rejuvenation project to further enhance the experience of those living, working and visiting Dundalk town centre,” the council has said.

“The vision for the St. Nicholas Quarter/Backlands area is to create a thriving hub for the community.

"The physical and visual transformation of the area will introduce new opportunities for all to enjoy walking, cycling, meeting, shopping, working, participating in events and much more.

“This project is part of a masterplan that extends from the existing Market Square northwards encompassing Clanbrassil Street Church Street, Bridge Street, Linenhall Street and the Northern Gateway.



THE OBJECTIVES

The key objectives of the masterplan are: Improving the connectivity of the streets to the surrounding area; Establishing street profiles and prioritising pedestrians; Enhancing the heritage assets; Ensuring a platform for a thriving, functioning town centre; Ensuring the scheme will meet the needs of the town not just now but into the future.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Ms Joan Martin said: “This is a key part of the masterplan for Dundalk that will enhance the area for generations to come, creating a thriving town centre that can be enjoyed by all whether working in, living in or visiting the town.”



INNOVATIONS

Main innovations will include Introducing new pedestrian routes; Provision of access to currently landlocked brownfield sites; Actively encourage a mix of high-density uses in the area; Enhancing the northern gateway into the town; Improving connectivity both north-south and east-west through the area; Reconnect the town centre to the amenity of the Castletown River; Extensive planting throughout the newly rejuvenated urban quarter; Provision of specific spaces for innovative public art.