Louth senator praises work of All Ireland Cancer Consortium at historic re-signing event

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has praised the work of the Ireland-Northern Ireland-National Cancer Institute Cancer Consortium following a re-signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the partners on Tuesday.

The Louth Senator commented: “I have worked with the All Ireland Cancer Consortium (AICC) and their dedication to working to tackle cancer on this island is incredible.

“Since the original signing of the Memorandum of Understanding there has been quantifiable results that have improved care and outcomes for patients.

"The Ireland-Northern Ireland-NCI Cancer consortium has achieved much over the past 21 years in cancer research and cancer trials and it has definitely placed Ireland on the Global Cancer research map.”

Senator McGreehan added: “Sadly, we all know cancer has no borders and only by working together can we tackle the biggest killer on the island of Ireland.

“I look forward continue to work with the AICC in the future to seeing increased cooperation between Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the US”.

The resigning offered and unrivalled opportunity to hear from high profile senior leaders and health ministers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the US, along with patient advocates and local experts in the cancer sector.

The virtual event focused on what the consortium has achieved over the last 21 years and looked forward to new opportunities for collaboration.