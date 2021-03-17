Louth Senator welcomes funding for rural communities

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the €5.5m CLÁR 2021 programme.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant levels of population decline.

Following the announcement, the Louth Senator, commented: “I am delighted to see that funding for the CLÁR programme has been increased by 10% this year, in recognition of the importance of the programme to some of our most remote rural areas.

"This brings the allocation for the programme to €5.5 million for 2021.’’

The measures being funded under the 2021 CLÁR programme are:

Measure 1: Support for Schools/Community Safety Measures

Measure 2: Outdoor Community Recreation Facilities

Measure 3: Community Wellbeing Measure

a) Community Gardens and Allotments

b) Mobility and Cancer Care Transport

CLÁR Innovation Measure

Senator McGreehan added: “Since the scheme was reopened in 2016, it has made a very positive contribution to some of our most remote rural communities, across the region.

“I very much welcome the introduction of a new CLÁR Innovation Measure.

"This funding will be targeted at piloting new ideas which address specific challenges faced by communities in CLÁR areas, including rural isolation, population change, social disadvantage and marginalisation.

"This measure provides a great opportunity for communities to identify the specific challenges they face and to come up with innovative ways to address them.

“The closing date for receipt of applications is 7th May and I would encourage all communities in CLÁR areas to avail of the opportunities provided by this funding,” concluded Senator McGreehan.