Dundalk Chamber to host Webinar with World Class speaker

In the first of its series of events on “In conversation with....” Dundalk Chamber will host a webinar with Simon Hartley, founder of “Be World Class”.

Simon has spent the last 25 years working with world class performers and teams.

The theme of his speech will be “How to stay Focused, Confident and Motivated”.

Speaking in advance of the online event, Simon said “Have you ever noticed that the most successful people are often not the most naturally gifted, but those who have the right mindset?

"They are consistently focused, motivated and composed under pressure.

"This is the foundation of a great mindset."

The key question is how do you develop it? How can you engineer your “mental game” and that of your team?

During this session, Simon will share his insights and experiences of coaching “the mental game” with world class athletes, Olympians, elite professional players and business leaders. He will share tools and methods that you can use to create a “Champion Mindset” in your own business.

Sponsored by Recruitment Plus the webinar will take place via zoom on Wednesday March 31st at 12 noon to 1pm and is free for Chamber members and €10 plus vat for non-members.

To register for the event call Brenda in Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie