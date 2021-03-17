Dundalk woman represents Louth in online St Patrick's Day series

Blackrock businesswoman Denise McQuaid represented Louth in St Patrick’s series

The London-based national charity and membership network Irish in Britain launched a new digital series for the run up to St Patrick’s Day, called We are the Irish in Britain: county connections.

Through 32 short videos participants talk about the county or counties they have a connection to in Ireland, sometimes sharing a favourite spot from their county and a message for other Irish people in Britain after a year like no other.

Denise McQuaid, originally from the seaside village of Blackrock, represented County Louth. Denise is CEO of Go Beyond Investing and has been living in London since 2012.

She talks about missing the fresh seaside air of County Louth, which she says is scientifically proven to be the best in the whole of Ireland.

The Wee County has several beautiful sites, particular in the Cooley Mountains, according to Denise, who notes that the “best things come in small packages”.

The series is about celebration and connection, as well as reflection.

Participants includes poets and politicians, campaigners and comedians, nurses and broadcasters, as well as business, GA and charity leaders.

They weave an impression of the many ways Irish people contribute to the rich tapestry that is Britain in 2021.

Participants include Bridgerton actor Jamie Beamish (Waterford), broadcaster Andrea Catherwood (Antrim), Conor McGinn MP (Armagh), comedian Alison Spittle (Westmeath) and former London GA football manager Paul Coggins (Roscommon).

The messages include calls for diversity and inclusion, recognising the difficulties of the last year in terms of mental health, getting involved in your local community, and looking ahead to next year’s St Patrick’s Day when restrictions will have hopefully been reduced.

Irish in Britain CEO Brian Dalton said, “St Patrick’s Day is a time for Irish people everywhere to renew and affirm our connections to each other, a remembering and celebration of kinship. We thank everyone who has contributed to this different but important St Patrick’s Day project.”



Conor McGinn MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ireland and the Irish in Britain, said: “The new County Connections initiative is a wonderful way to celebrate the strong links we all share with places that are special to us in Ireland. When many of us are missing loved ones and have not been able to get home for a year, it’s a nice way to bring together our Irish community here in Britain as we approach St Patrick's Day.”

Irish in Britain have been sharing the videos on their website www.irishinbritain.org and social media channels @irishinbritain from 3 March.

https://www.irishinbritain.org/what-we-do/celebrating-the-diaspora/we-are-the-irish-in/county-louth-contae-l