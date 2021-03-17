Thousands raised to help Dundalk couple after house fire

The community rallied to help a couple whose family home was extensively damaged in a fire with work to repair it due to start this week.

George and Susan Mulligan were left distraught when the upstairs of their house in Muirhevnamor home was gutted when a blaze engulfed their home on Valentine’s Day.

The couple devastatingly didn’t get a chance to get house insurance after they re-bought their home in September as they both have underlying health issues and had Covid-19.

However, the community rallied to help the couple with a fundraiser set up to help them rebuild their family home of 35 years which has so far raised €8,160.

George and Susan’s daughter Regina said: “We are all so overwhelmed and grateful to everyone who has helped towards repairing my parents’ home.

“Everyone has been amazing, donating money and supporting them.

“There were trades people that came forward offering to help with work on the house and so many people donated to the fundraising page.

“We just want to thank everyone for the kindness and generosity, the support was unbelievable.

“The work on my parent’s house roof is due to start this Monday, weather permitting, which is great.

“My parents are so relieved and excited that work is starting on the house and they will hopefully be back in the family home soon.”

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan, who has been helping to coordinate the fundraising, said: “The people of Dundalk have been great, rallying to support George and Susan.

“We had so many carpenters, plumbers and other tradespeople come forward offering to help to rebuild their home.

“And people were so generous donating to the Go Fund Me fundraiser.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the GoFundMe page www.gofund.me/972e52e1