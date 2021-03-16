CHELTENHAM

CHELTENHAM RESULTS FOR DAY 1 OF THE 2021 FESTIVAL

Honeysuckle at Cheltenham in 2020 - Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

1.20pm - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 

1st Appreciate It 8/11

2nd Ballyadam 6/1

3 For Pleasure 40/1

1.55pm - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase

1st Shishkin 4/9

2nd Eldorado Allen 33/1

3rd Captain Guinness 10/1

2.30pm - Ultima Handicap Chase

1st Vintage Clouds 28/1

2nd Happygolucky 10/3

3rd Aye Right 11/2

4th Cepage 14/1

3.05pm - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

1st Honeysuckle 11/10

2nd Sharjah 11/1

3rd Epatante 4/1 

3.40pm - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle

1st Black Tears 11/1

2nd Concertista 10/11

3rd Roksana 3/1

4.15pm - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

1st Jeff Kidder 80/1

2nd Saint Sam 9/2

3rd Elham Valley 66/1

4.50pm - Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase

1st Galvin 7/2

2nd Next Destination 3/1

3rd Escaria Ten 11/4