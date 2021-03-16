Gardaí seize almost €12,000 worth of suspected Diazepam in Louth

Gardaí have seized almost €12,000 worth of Diazepam believed to be destined for illegal sale and supply in Drogheda, Co Louth



Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Crime Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station made the seizure following the search of a house in Drogheda town centre shortly before 5.30pm on Monday March 15, 2021.



During the course of the search a large quantity of Diazepam (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €11,850 were seized.



This search was conducted under Operation Stratus, an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Drogheda.

Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

