Appeal after Dachshund puppies stolen in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of five puppies from Dundalk.

The one year old Dachshund puppies were stolen from separate pens in a secure shed on a property in Doylesfort Road, Dowdallshill between 8.20pm and 8.30pm last Tuesday March 9.



The stolen puppies consisted of a long coated black Dachshund, two short coat black and tan Dachshunds and two short coat chocolate coloured Dachshunds.



Anyone who was in the vicinity of Doylesfort Road on Tuesday March 9 on this evening and who may have information or video footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to please make contact with Gardaí in Dundalk on (042) 9388400.



Similarly anyone who was offered puppies for sale in recent days matching this description is also asked to make contact with local Gardaí.

