Let's go green! Send us your St Patrick's Day photos

There is no St Patrick's Day parade again this year due to Covid restrictions.

But we are going to celebrate St Patrick's Day as best we can but we need your help.

So get your green outfits and shamrocks on and grab those flags and send us your photos of you celebrating St Patrick's Day here at home or from abroad to news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Or even send us your photos of you marking our national day from years gone by.

Please remember to include your name, where you are living, and if it's a photo from previous years, please let us know what year and what parade, if possible.

You can also include a little message wishing your friends and family a Happy St Patrick's Day!