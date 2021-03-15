Online Public Meeting on Dunleer Bank Closure

Councillor Pearse McGeough and Imelda Munster TD will be holding an online public meeting to discuss the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in Dunleer.

Cllr McGeough said: “This will be an opportunity for the public to have their say about the loss of the bank from Dunleer and how it will affect them, their neighbours and their families and also to discuss a way forward.

“This announcement has shocked many people and left others feeling abandoned and the decision was taken without consultation in the midst of a pandemic.

"I would encourage people to attend the online Zoom meeting (Meeting ID 840 4875 7638 Passcode: 851690) on Tuesday evening 16th March at 7.30pm and have your say.

"Once the bank has gone it will be too late and it will be almost impossible to get it back.

“This decision will affect businesses in the area, people who want to bank locally, community groups, investment for the area and many more.”



