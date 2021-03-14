There's a buzz in the air: Blackrock Tidy Towns launch programme to encourage pollinator friendly planting

Blackrock Tidy Towns have launched a programme to encourage pollinator friendly planting in local housing estates.

Residents Associations have been notified and encouraged to select an area that they can develop to attract butterflies, bees, birds and other types of wildlife.

A grant of €250 will be awarded to the four most successful projects submitted.

This funding has come from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs as part of the Government’s commitment to support Tidy Towns Groups in their preparation for the 2021 National Tidy Towns Competition.

Many of the children in St. Oliver Plunkett and St. Francis primary schools have been educated and involved in pollinator friendly projects and Blackrock Tidy Towns feel that it is time adults also become active in this area.

There is a wide range of seed mixes available from shops and some of the most popular include poppies, cornflowers, corncockle and marigolds.

The closing date for funding application is March 31 and the project should be completed by May 31st.

Wild flowers have been in decline over the past 50 years mainly due to the effect of the increasing use of weed killers and pesticides -and the often mistaken belief that they are just 'weeds'.

However, their importance in our eco system has never been more clear.

One in three mouthfuls of food we consume depend upon pollinators and we need to provide food and a home for these precious insects in our gardens, both public and private.

Our health and well-being also benefits from being in green spaces and watching insects move from one bloom to the next .

With Covid 19 restrictions, our mental health in particular, has never been so vitally important.