Dundalk students get online lesson from local politicians

The Leaving Cert Politics and Society Class in Coláiste Chú Chulainn were fortunate to have local politicians as their tutors for an online session.

Teachta Dála Imelda Munster, Cllr Jim Darcy, Senator John Mc Gahon and Cllr Thomas Sharkey - a familiar face of course to students - as principal of the school - were joined by an eager Politics and Society class.

The practicing politicians were on hand to give accounts of how our representatives are selected and to give insights into their work and day to day duties.

Politics teacher, Kelvin Slowey was very pleased with the opportunity it afforded students to explore the topic of ‘Power and Decision Making’ saying: "It was nice for students to get first-hand accounts from people in the roles they are studying.

"We've been looking at the topics of power and decision making at national level, and beyond, so it was great to have real life examples."

Senator McGahon spoke about his role in an Seanad and some of the things he is working on at the moment, particularly with regards to social media.

He raised the dangers of conspiracy theory pages on Facebook and how ideas can gain traction and spread rapidly.

Imelda Munster spoke of her early involvement in politics; some of her campaigning milestones, such as endeavoring to get student nurses to be paid; and how she became a TD.

Cllr Darcy gave insights into working as an advisor for Leo Varadkar and what that entailed.

Mr Slowey was thankful to all involved and felt it was a positive session, that enthused the students present.

He said: "I felt it was a good mix of roles and parties.

"I’m pleased that the girls in the class got to hear from a prominent, and local, woman in politics.

"We’ve all learned how to use these powerful communication tools because of lockdown and it was great to be able to make that work for us and to make this happen, especially since many trips and talks were not able to go ahead this year.

"We’re privileged to have gotten their insights".