Dundalk based art group shared the love during lockdown with a postcard project.

With the weeks of the third and so far longest lockdown dragging on, AAEX (Art As Exchange) decided recently to intersperse their Zoom Making sessions with a project that got them back to creating and sharing physical artworks amongst them, albeit long-distance.

As many as 28 AAEX members were each assigned another artist for whom to uniquely design one (or more) of the free postcards issued by An Post to every household, using or responding to words from the poem Still by FELISPEAKS (www.felispeaks.com), which strikingly reflects on the experience of lockdown.

The project afforded periods of reflection and contemplation as well as the joys of both creating something precious for someone else and receiving such a precious item in the post as a keepsake and reminder of these times.

Anna Marie Savage, initiator of the project, said: “As mental health, communication and love #grá is key to every human being’s wellbeing especially during the Covid pandemic I felt that sending a postcard was our way, as artists to express that. "#grá/love for our fellow people will always overcome."

The Zoom Making videos and photos of the Lockdown Postcards can be found at https://aaex.artspark.ie

AAEX would like to thank FELISPEAKS for the kind permission to use her words.