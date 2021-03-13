GoCar comes to three more Louth locations

Car sharing service GoCar has expanded its Louth presence with the addition of three new locations in Louth.

The new locations are at Dundalk Retail Park, Drogheda Retail Park and Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.

These new locations bring the total number of GoCar bases in Louth to nine and are among 50 new GoCar bases that opened in Ireland last year.

Dundalk and Drogheda were chosen as part of GoCar’s ongoing expansion plans and desire to make car sharing more accessible to Irish drivers reducing the total number of cars on our roads, according to a company spokesman.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for car sharing services has remained buoyant with GoCar expanding its fleet of vehicles by 10% in 2020, with a total 770 vehicles now available to users across the country.

The car sharing provider’s regional bases account for a significant proportion of this growth with its fleet growing by two-thirds to 100 vehicles to cater for this demand. The company plans to double this figure in 2021 to 200 vehicles.

The car sharing service allows members to book and use any car registered with GoCar.

Colm Brady, Managing Director at Europcar Mobility Group Ireland said: “While 2020 was a challenging year, there’s no doubt that the demand for car sharing services is there and as a result we are determined to make it as accessible as possible to consumers across the country.

“For many households GoCar presents a credible alternative to car ownership and is a really cost-effective solution for commuting, shopping trips, staycation travel and more.