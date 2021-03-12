Last chance for Louth entrepreneurs to enter EY Awards 2021

The deadline for nominations for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 is just days away on March 16, 2021.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups, across all sectors in Louth, are invited to submit their nominations before Tuesday, March 16.

The finalists will be welcomed into a community of 550 peers in the Irish EOY alumni network, where currently there are 272 innovators and leaders from Leinster.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland said: “The programme, now in its 24th year in Ireland, supports entrepreneurs who are actively seeking to take their businesses to the next level and we are excited to welcome Louth entries to this year’s programme.

“Despite facing difficult circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs have remained resilient and determined to succeed.

“At EY, we believe that entrepreneurs are the moving force behind our country’s economy and will be a central part of Ireland’s recovery.

“Entrepreneurs have just one week left to submit their nomination and we are keen to hear from Louth nominees, across industries, age, gender, location and background.”

The programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category. 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie.