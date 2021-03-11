Dundalk councillor welcomes planned upgrade works at his old school the Bush

Councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed the announced of the extension and part refurbishment of Bush Post Primary School in Dundalk.

The local Sinn Fein councillor said: "As a member of the Board Of Management of Bush Post Primary it is brilliant news to see significant progress being made on this project.

"The school is a massive asset to our area and I am looking forward to seeing the works starting."

Cllr Watters said staff, students, and the whole community were overjoyed to hear the announcement that construction of the extension and refurbishment will be going to tender shortly.

He recounted many happy days there as a student and said this development will give the people of Cooley an incredible boost amidst the everyday difficulties of living with the restrictions.

The project for Bush Post Primary School will include a new two-storey extension totalling 3140m2, that will accommodate a new entrance and general-purpose area providing a new identity for the school.

The new entrance will be located directly off a new landscaped entry plaza beside a drop off zone to the front of the school.

The additional accommodation will include, science labs, art room, home economics room, classrooms, library, computer rooms, catering facilities, student social areas and a special needs unit, replacing existing temporary accommodation on the school site.

The school will remain operational during the construction phase and the works will be completed on a phased basis.

The site works will include a new drop off zone, with designated staff and visitor parking, new ball courts and a new courtyard linking the existing building to the new extension.