Dundalk teachers reminded closing date for Texaco children's art competition is approaching
Dundalk teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, 24th March.
Last year over 400 pupils from schools in Co. Louth submitted entries to the Competition.
Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.
