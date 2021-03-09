Louth County Council signs contract for Ardee regeneration project

Louth County Council has signed a significant contract with Turley, a multi-disciplinary specialist consultancy service to develop an initial framework for the Ardee 2040 Rural Regeneration Scheme.

The flagship project will bring regeneration to Ardee and build on existing projects that are in progress including Ardee Educate Together School, the N52 Ardee bypass and the re-development of Ardee Castle.

Turley was awarded the contract following a competitive tendering process.

As part of the framework, urban design options will be prepared for four key areas of Ardee, including associated planning permissions.

Projects undertaken as part of this scheme will be funded under the Department of Community and Rural Development’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Louth County Council is aiming to transform Ardee into a 21st century settlement suitable for current and future generations.

As part of the contract an integrated design team from Turley will utilise their expertise and knowledge to develop sustainable rural regeneration for the County Louth town, while also supporting the town centre and the wider hinterland.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin said: “Louth County Council is delighted to sign this contract that will lead to the regeneration of Ardee.

"This is an important milestone for the area and county.

"We have set out ambitious targets and in close consultation with Turley, the Council aims to fully implement and reach these.”

Seamus Donohoe, Project Coordinator, Turley said: “Turley has assembled a Design Team that combines world-class vision and experience with first-rate local knowledge, expertise and reliability.

"Our team will work closely with Louth County Council to deliver exemplary design proposals that give visible form to this ambitious flagship project to transform Ardee into an integrated sustainable and resilient town.”

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) is a commitment of €1 billion by Government to be invested in rural Ireland over the period 2019 to 2027.

The purpose of the fund is to support job creation in rural areas, address de-population of rural communities and support improvements in towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000 including outlying areas.