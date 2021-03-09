Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon returns as a virtual event for 2021

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will be held virtually for the second consecutive year, organisers have confirmed.

The physical race will not go ahead on the June Bank Holiday weekend, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the success of last year’s event which saw over 20,000 women participate, the 2021 Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is set to take place in September with full details of this exciting event to be announced in the coming weeks.

David O’Leary, General Manager of the Women’s Mini Marathon, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon this September. The event was a phenomenal success last year, and we can’t wait to once again provide our thousands of participants with a virtual experience like no other.”

Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Communications in Vhi said: “It was incredible to see how women nationwide came together while staying apart last October for our first virtual Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, and we are excited to announce the event will take place again this September.

"The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is a phenomenal event that promotes health and fitness as well as raising much needed funds for worthy causes nationwide, and going virtual once more allows us to support those goals in a safe manner.

“The past year has been exceptionally challenging for everyone, with the charity sector hit particularly hard, hopefully this event in September will see women across the country out in force once again to complete their 10k and support the causes and charities they wish to support.”

Anyone who has already entered the 2021 physical event will be contacted directly by the event organisers and offered the choice of a full refund on their entry or have their entry rolled over to the 2022 event. They will also have the option to enter the Virtual Race.

Full details are available at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.