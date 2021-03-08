Dundalk's Bridge Street and Linenhall Street set to be regenerated with €7.4m funding

Dundalk's Bridge Street and Linenhall Street is set to be transformed after getting funding of €7.4m, it was announced this morning, Monday.

The substantial funding is a game changer for the north end of town, according to Dundalk Senator John McGahon.

Speaking on the announcement of €7.4 Million for Bridge Street and Linenhall Street under the Urban Regeneration Fund, Senator McGahon said: “For too long, Bridge Street and Linenhall Street were left behind while the rest of the town progressed.

"Now with a €7.4 Million investment, both streets will now be on the same level playing field as the rest of Dundalk town.

"This funding will completely re-energise and rejuvenate both streets and open up previously unimagined potential."

As part of the project in the St Nicholas Quarter residential units will be created above shops and vacant and derelict buildings will be replaced with new retail units

Senator McGahon said Louth County Council did an excellent job and submitted a strong application and followed it up with further information in April 2020 in a bid to strengthen the application.