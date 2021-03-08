Dundalk trio The Mary Wallopers set to save Paddy's Day again

One year ago, COVID decimated the music industry and the first band out of the blocks were Dundalk trio The Mary Wallopers.

Unfazed by the immeasurable obstacle dropped in their path and forgoing all the industry grants, the three Dundalk men self-built a pub/studio in their house, becoming one of the first bands in the world to host a livestream on St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Creating a space where Wayne's World meets Irish ballads, the show brought joy with over 40 thousand people watching it in the first 24 hours alone.

They connected people through the chat room and speaking directly to camera the Wallopers have made their show unmissable to those trapped in lockdown or overseas.

Two episodes later with one at Halloween and one at Christmas they introduced the Walloper's extended family with musical guests like CMAT, Daragh Lynch (Lankum), Radie Peat and Katie Kim alongside guest appearances from Junior Brother and Shane McGowan (The Pogues).

On March 17, 2021 the Wallopers will be celebrating their first anniversary stream and promise even more surprises and less professionalism.

