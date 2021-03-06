PROPERTY WATCH: This stunning three-bed home beside the beach is on the market for less than you think

This stunning detached family home comes to the market in excellent condition throughout and boasts three bedrooms and fabulous sea views.

This gem of a property is wonderfully located in a small private development just a stroll away from the sandy beach of Poulshone, Co Wexford and is listed with a €250,000 asking price on Daft.ie.

Careful thought and consideration has gone into the internal layout of this property, maximizing both light and space.

This spacious well laid out accommodation briefly consists of three bedrooms, one with fabulous sea views, two bathrooms, a fantastic attic space with sea views, a multi-fuel stove, extra insulation, and a large open plan living/dining room.

The same thought process has gone into the garden landscaping and design creating a calm, relaxing space for one to enjoy the outdoors.

Outside you will be greeted by a tranquil garden setting with galvanized shed, glass house and fully insulated, cosy garden unit providing the discerning purchaser the ideal spot to relax, read a book, listen to sounds of the sea and enjoy the peace and tranquillity.

This home would ideally suit first time buyers, a family or those looking for a home away from home.

Poulshone is a small coastal village located approximately 4km from the seaside resort of Courtown. It is a short drive to the main shopping town of Gorey with a bus service also available, while the M11 motorway is easily accessible.

