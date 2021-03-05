Calls for ATM in Carlingford to be reinstated

Louth County Council are to write to the Minister for Finance, AIB headquarters and Brink's to have the ATM in Carlingford reinstated.

Councillor Andrea McKevitt said: “I feel very strongly about the removal of the ATM in Carlingford and it is a relief that talks are progressing since this motion was lodged with a local business in the village to reinstate the ATM.

“The ATM was a lifeline in our rural community, and I believe its removal will have an adverse effect on the local economy.

“It is important Louth County Council sends correspondence to AIB and the Minster for Finance supporting the reinstatement of the ATM standing in solidarity with the people of the village who depend on it.”

Cllr McKevitt and Cllr John Reilly put forward the motion at the Dundalk Municipal District monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Reilly said: “Carlingford is a very busy village at normal times with tourists and it is badly needed for the tourist population and the economic life of the village.”

Councillors Sean Kelly, Maeve Yore, Antoin Watters and Emma Coffey all supported the motion.

Cllr Kelly said: “When the two ATMs were stolen in Dundalk and we were cut down to two ATMs in town it caused problems, so I can imagine what it is like for the sole ATM in the village to be taken away.

Cllr Yore added: “This is another attack on rural Ireland.

“We the taxpayers bailed out the banks and now the banks are bailing out on us.

“We have to send a strong message that we are not accepting this.”

The AIB ATM service was removed from Carlingford around January.