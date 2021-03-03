Louth mum terminally ill with cervical cancer settles case against HSE

A local mum with terminal cancer has settled her case against the Health Service Executive after the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk failed to properly investigate and treat her condition.

Eileen Rushe, 35, from Termofeckin, Co Louth who is terminally ill with cervical cancer settled her case against the HSE in the High Court today, Wednesday March 3rd.

Louth County Hospital in Dundalk has apologised to Ms Rushe who has terminal cancer after a failure to properly investigate and treat her illness.

After her settlement, Ms Rushe urged people to avail of any screening services available to them and said "screening programmes and vaccines save lives".

She has a 14-year-old son whose father died in 2017 and a separate claim will be lodged on his behalf at a later date.