Dundalk students secure Dragon's Den funding for project

Students from Dundalk Grammar School secured €350 in funding to advance their project aimed at reducing food waste in their school through the introduction of a new composting system.

The teenagers pitched their social innovation project idea virtually to a Dragons’ Den Panel including representatives from Virgin Media, Unilever Ireland and TUSLA during the recent Den event series, hosted by Young Social Innovators.

The students are concerned at the levels of recyclable and compostable waste being sent to landfill due a lack of sufficient facilities at the school during the pandemic to encourage and enable the correct disposal of waste.

They hope that through the provision of new well-branded bins and an education communications campaign, they will be able to promote a more environmentally sustainable culture among their peers at the school.

The teenagers are taking part in Young Social Innovators this year, along with thousands of teenagers across Ireland who are creating and implementing social innovation projects on issues they care about.’

Reuben O’Neill, YSI Team Member from Dundalk Grammar School said: “This project would make a massive difference in our school.

"As a result of the pandemic, we do not have enough recycling facilities throughout our entire school and because of this a lot of rubbish that could be recycled or composted is instead going in to the general waste.

"Having adequate bins throughout the school would eliminate this problem and encourage our peers to discard of their waste correctly.”

Young Social Innovators hosts the Den events every year, making available a Social Innovation Fund to support teenagers’ ideas to tackle social issues in an effort to create a fairer, more equal and sustainable world.

A further 18 teams from around Ireland pitched at two further Social Innovation Den events.