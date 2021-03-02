Louth senator welcomes roll-out of €300,000 in funding for Travellers in Higher Education 

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of the roll-out of €300,000 in funding to support students from the Traveller community.

The funding is aimed at Traveller progression to and retention in higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be used to support students with study spaces, health and social impacts, caring responsibilities or technology supports.

Senator McGreehan commented: “I hope this fund is used to unlock the potential of students from the Travelling community.

"Encouragement, supports and flexibility are needed to ensure access for students who come from a Travelling background.

“I would also suggest that there needs to be a follow on for the students who take up these courses to ensure that there is a huge effort in securing employment opportunities.

"Travellers can be a huge addition to our economy if there is an effort to facilitate it” concluded the Louth Senator.