Calls for Government to make decision on Dundalk's Bridge Street funding

The Department of Housing and Local Government should provide clarity and announce their decision on Bridge Street and Linenhall Street as soon as possible, according to Dundalk Senator John McGahon.

Speaking in a debate on Urban Regeneration in the Seanad, Senator McGahon said: “There needs to be a real urgency within the Department to clarify and announce their decision in relation to Bridge Street and Linenhall Street and its application for Urban Regeneration Funding.

"Louth County Council submitted further information on the project in April 2020 and we are almost eleven months on, and no decision has been made.

"I accept that the Covid Pandemic will have slowed procedures down and made applications more difficult to progress, but this is an extremely important project for the north end of Dundalk, and we need to know what decision has been made.

"It’s important that a decision is made and announced because if the worst case scenario happens, and the project is rejected, we need to be able to sit down, examine the application, see where we went wrong and ensure we submit a stronger application in the future.

Senator McGahon continued: “The project has been on the radar of the Department now since 2018, it has huge potential and if approved can be flagship project for the Urban Regeneration Scheme right across the country.

"Other towns will look towards Dundalk to see how they did it.

"But we now need to know where we stand with the application and I believe the Minister and his Department needs to make the decision as quickly as possible."