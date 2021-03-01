Fight in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk that went viral online condemned as "disgraceful"

Work needs to be done on an individual and community level in order to ensure that the scenes of violence that erupted in Muirhevnamor last Friday, and which went viral, are not repeated, Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú has said.

On Friday evening, a large number of youths were involved in a fight near the park in Muirhevnamor at around 5.15pm.

It is understood the row started after young people of colour were racially abused while they walked in a group.

The violence was captured on multiple mobile phones and was uploaded to social media sites and shared within moments of it taking place. Gardaí are examining the footage.

The incident has been strongly condemned by Deputy Ó Murchú and his Sinn Féin colleague, and councillor for the area, Kevin Meenan.

Both public representatives said they will redouble their efforts to ensure that a similar incident doesn’t take place again.

They said they had been engaging with services, parents, community activists, schools and the Gardaí over the last number of months in order to avoid incidents like this.

He said they were aware of other incidents, on a smaller scale, in recent weeks.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: "What happened on Friday evening was disgraceful.

"But it could have been much worse.

"There could have been serious injuries as everyone knows these things can get out of control really quickly.

"We have called for young people to desist, immediately, from this type of behaviour.

"Parents, and those with influence, have a huge role to play to ensure that young people are not involved in these types of incidents.

"People need to understand that taking part in incidents like these can, and do, lead to criminal charges which can compromise futures.

"We have been in touch with a number of people since this happened and we will redouble our efforts to ensure that the circumstances which led to this incident do not arise again.

"People have to remember that we are still in a very dangerous phase of the pandemic and should not be congregating in large groups.

"And there is no room for violence, no room for racism or calling people out in our community at any time."