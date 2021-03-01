Over €1.8m in funding for home improvements in Louth welcomed

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of €1,889,980 in funding to improve homes of older people and people with a disability in Louth.

The fund, which supports home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues, is 80% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the local authority.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

Senator McGreehan commented: “This is great news, as there is always such a huge demand on these grants.

"It can be lifechanging for a person to get their home adapted.

“It is really important so that our citizens get the help they need to live safely in their own homes.”

Commenting, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “I am delighted to be in a position to allocate increased funding to each local authority so that they can continue to support older people and those with a disability to live independently.

“Importantly, home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible and in other instances facilitate an early return from hospital, taking pressure off already over-burdened services.

“These grants will also provide a boost to local economies, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.

"While the current shutdown in construction activity remains in place, it is very important that people are aware that housing adaptation works can continue with the consent of the homeowner and once public health guidelines are adhered to,” he concluded.