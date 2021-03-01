Man armed with a hammer charged with robbing business premises in Dundalk
Gardaí have charged one man following an incident of armed robbery at a business premises in Dundalk yesterday, Sunday morning.
Shortly before 8am on Sunday morning, a male entered a shop on Carrickmacross Road in town armed with a hammer.
He threatened staff and demanded money from the till.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.
Following a number of inquiries, Gardaí arrested two people at a residence in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The woman has since been released without charge.
The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning, Monday at 10.30am.
