Man armed with a hammer charged with robbing business premises in Dundalk

Gardaí have charged one man following an incident of armed robbery at a business premises in Dundalk yesterday, Sunday morning.

Shortly before 8am on Sunday morning, a male entered a shop on Carrickmacross Road in town armed with a hammer.

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

Following a number of inquiries, Gardaí arrested two people at a residence in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman has since been released without charge.

The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning, Monday at 10.30am.