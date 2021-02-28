Dundalk library has plenty going on online

Louth County Library's door may be closed due to pandemic restrictions but they have plenty going on online.

Celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge with storyteller Roisin Murphy as she delves into much loved Irish stories that have been passed down though the generation.

O lamh go lamh, o gluin go ghluin. This bilingual event takes place at 12 noon @LouthCountyLibraries Facebook on Wednesday 3rd, 10th and 17th of March.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.



The library is also hosting a Mindful Parenting Zoom workshop with children's therapist Louise Shanagher at 6pm on Monday the 8th of March.

The free workshop will guide parents in bringing more peace, calm and compassion to their parenting and family life.

Numbers are limited so booking is essential.

Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie for further information.

